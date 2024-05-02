Evans has big night, Woodrow comes back to beat Shady Spring

May 1—Woodrow Wilson scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to defeat host Shady Spring 6-5 Wednesday night.

Ty Evans' two-run single drove in Luke Barnes and Maddex Sims to tie the game with one out. Evans then scored on a single by Chase Tolliver to put the Flying Eagles ahead 6-5.

Evans had a double and triple with four runs batted in for Woodrow. Tolliver also had a double.

Freshman Drew Gallaher got the win with 13 strikeouts and one walk over 6 1/3 innings. He scattered seven hits and gave up five earned runs.

Gavin Davis doubled and drove in three runs as part of a 3 for 4 day for the Tigers.

Woodrow will host Nicholas County Thursday at 5:30 p.m., while Shady goes to Winfield for a 6 p.m. game.