Evans, Ballard and Hume called up to Northern Ireland squad

[Getty Images]

Sunderland trio Corry Evans, Dan Ballard and Trai Hume have been called up to Northern Ireland's squad for upcoming international friendlies.

Corry Evans, who will be released by Sunderland at the end of his contract next month, has not played for Northern Ireland since he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2023, but the 33-year-old returned to training with his club in March.

His brother, Jonny, who is a former Sunderland player has also been recalled to the squad.

Defensive duo Dan Ballard and Trai Hume have been named in the squad for the upcoming internationals with Spain and Andorra in June.