Evans 4-Star Offensive Lineman Mason Short commits to Georgia

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A big announcement from Evans High School Friday–Junior Offensive Lineman Mason Short has committed to play football at the University of Georgia.

“Ultimately, I know it’s a good decision, and I’m looking forward to the future,” said Short.

The 4-Star Offensive Lineman originally committed to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide as a sophomore at Evans.

But three months ago, it was announced that longtime Head Coach Nick Saban would be retiring–something that Short couldn’t believe at first.

“At first I thought it was a joke,” said Short. “I was training some kids at the place I train, and one of the parents asked me to come over and they showed me their phone. So I thought it was a joke at first, but once I got a call from my mom that it was true, it really set in.”

Short decommitted from Alabama shortly after that announcement was made, but he says that wasn’t the only driving factor.

He also established a great connection with (at the time) Offensive Line Coach Eric Wolford, but Wolford left the program to join the coaching staff at the University of Kentucky.

“About two weeks after that, the offensive line coach, Coach Wolf, he left to go to Kentucky. At the time I didn’t know where he was going, so he left, the head coach left, so after that I backed off my pledge,” said Short.

News about Short’s decision quickly spread to Athens, prompting Georgia Head Football Coach Kirby Smart to fly in a helicopter to pay Mason a visit.

“Coach Smart came the day I decommitted,” said Short. “I decommitted at 10 AM, he was there at 12. He landed his helicopter at the field, and he talked to me and my family for about an hour–which I really liked.”

Though Short enjoyed his visit with Coach Smart, he says with another decision to make, he wanted to make sure he made the right choice by taking things at a slower pace.

“I committed really early to Alabama, so I wanted to take it a lot slower,” Short said. “I didn’t want to leave one stone unturned, get all the questions I needed to ask answered.”

That decision would come between four schools: Kentucky, Ohio State, Clemson, and Georgia.

Short says he also had a wonderful visit with Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney, which narrowed his choices down to two.

He made the announcement in front of friends and family Friday morning at Evans High School.

The junior says the decision came down to the positive relationships built, along with wanting to stay in the peach state.

“Of course it’s in my backyard, just an hour and a half from here,” Short said. “My relationships with Coach Searels and Coach Smart, I mean I love them. For me personally, it’s about the relationships with the players, coaches, and the environment–and there I just felt at home.”

Short adds that throughout this process, his family has been incredibly supportive, and the way Georgia’s coaching staff has treated his family adds to the reasons for him to commit.

“From my mom’s standpoint, she’s sending her baby off to college–so I wanted to make sure she was comfortable with it,” said Short. “Now she can drive up there and see me as much as she wants to. I’ve tried to step back as much as possible in these visits to see how they treat them, and they’ve been awesome.”

He will be playing his final season as a Knight this fall, but he wants to represent the CSRA well once he’s a bulldog.

“I’m going to go in there as a leader, know my place when I get there, earn my stripes. That’s what you have to do, especially at this level in SEC ball, you have to earn your stripes. So just go in there and ball out, help the team as much as possible with the early process, do what they ask me to do, and keep my head down,” said Short.

The 4-Star also shared that he’s continuing to decide on his major, but he is passionate about sports and nutrition.

Short will be graduating from Evans High School in the Spring of 2025, before heading to Athens for the 2025 football season.

