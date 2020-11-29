Evander Kane wants to fight Jake Paul after Nate Robinson knockout

Sharks' Kane wants to fight Jake Paul after Robinson KO originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Evander Kane wants to fight Jake Paul.

The Sharks forward challenged the YouTuber to a fight a day after Paul knocked out former Warrior Nate Robinson in the undercard bout of Saturday's boxing match between 54-year-old Mike Tyson and 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr.

Yes, that last sentence is too outlandish for Mad Libs. Yes, it all actually happened.

Kane considered fighting Paul in a tweet Saturday night, then issued his challenge the following morning.

Kane, 29, was named for American boxer Evander Holyfield. When Kane fought Alex Petrovic three times in the same game four years ago, his namesake shouted him out.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound forward has fought 21 times in his NHL career, according to Hockey Fights. Paul tweeted that he weighed in at 189 pounds for the fight with Robinson, and he tweeted after the fight Saturday that he now has is eyes on MMA champion (and occasional boxer) Conor McGregor.

Kane isn't the only NHL player with aspirations of fighting Paul. Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner, who was Kane's teammate on the Buffalo Sabres, joked that Kane should "let real knights fight."

We'll see if Paul responds to either player's challenge.

