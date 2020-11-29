Evander Kane wants to fight Jake Paul after Nate Robinson knockout

Sharks' Kane wants to fight Jake Paul after Robinson KO originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Evander Kane wants to fight Jake Paul.

The Sharks forward challenged the YouTuber to a fight a day after Paul knocked out former Warrior Nate Robinson in the undercard bout of Saturday's boxing match between 54-year-old Mike Tyson and 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr.

Yes, that last sentence is too outlandish for Mad Libs. Yes, it all actually happened.

Kane considered fighting Paul in a tweet Saturday night, then issued his challenge the following morning.

Jeeezzzz 😳 maybe I should take on @jakepaul next. — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) November 29, 2020

yo @jakepaul I’d wreck ya. Easy to beat up guys with no experience and much smaller. August 31st 2021 Vegas we can see if you really about that action. #YOURMOVE — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) November 29, 2020

Kane, 29, was named for American boxer Evander Holyfield. When Kane fought Alex Petrovic three times in the same game four years ago, his namesake shouted him out.

@evanderkane_9 Nice overhand right — Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) February 11, 2016

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound forward has fought 21 times in his NHL career, according to Hockey Fights. Paul tweeted that he weighed in at 189 pounds for the fight with Robinson, and he tweeted after the fight Saturday that he now has is eyes on MMA champion (and occasional boxer) Conor McGregor.

I mean what fighter with this big of a platform is calling out Mcgregor?



ITS GONNA HAPPEN. YOU WILL ALL SEE. @AudieAttar

I’ll call you this week — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 29, 2020

Kane isn't the only NHL player with aspirations of fighting Paul. Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner, who was Kane's teammate on the Buffalo Sabres, joked that Kane should "let real knights fight."

Nah step out of the way and let real knights fight.#babyshark — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) November 29, 2020

Hahaha 🤣 but you know I’m about that action. I believe you had a front seat to that Florida game back in buff — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) November 29, 2020

We'll see if Paul responds to either player's challenge.