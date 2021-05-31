Evander Kane takes dig at Ryan Reaves for ejection vs. Avalanche

Kane takes dig at Reaves, adds to rivalry with enforcer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Evander Kane is watching the Stanley Cup Playoffs from home, but he still is finding ways to add to his rivalry with Ryan Reaves.

In the third period of the Vegas Golden Knights' blowout 7-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Reaves was ejected and received a match penalty for attempting to injure blue-liner Ryan Graves. A match penalty means Reaves is suspended indefinitely until the commissioner rules on the issue.

Ryan Reaves given a match penalty, not a misconduct, for his actions in this scrum in front of Colorado net. Cross-checks Grubauer in the back of the head and then throws down Graves. pic.twitter.com/y0h5LPgVH2 — NHL Safety Watch (@NHLSafetyWatch) May 31, 2021

That's when Kane couldn't help but chime in.

Instead of a suspension they should have to play him 20 minutes a night for the rest of the series 😂 — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) May 31, 2021

Kane and Reaves have a long-standing individual rivalry that has gone beyond the ice, and has produced some ugly results. The Sharks winger simply does not like Reaves, and always has made his feelings known regarding Vegas' enforcer.

Reaves has never played more than 10:52 minutes of ice time per game in his career, making Kane's diss that much better. Kane, on the other hand, averaged 20:12 minutes on the ice this season, his most since the 2015-16 season.

This is just the latest chapter in the Kane-Reaves rivalry, and it's not going away anytime soon.