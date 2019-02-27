Evander Kane seems pretty salty over NHL not disciplining Zdeno Chara originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Evander Kane would like to make an announcement of his own.

Shortly after an NHL spokesman revealed Wednesday that Zdeno Chara won't be punished for his elbow to Kane's head in Tuesday night's Bruins-Sharks game, the San Jose winger weighed in with his opinion of the (non) ruling.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yeah, he's not happy Chara got off scot-free.

The 6-foot-9 defenseman delivered a mean elbow to Kane's head in the third period of Boston's 4-1 win. It didn't seem like Chara was targeting Kane's head, but the Sharks veteran appeared to disagree, barking, "Are you blind?" at the referees as he skated off the ice and later calling the hit a "classic headshot."

Judging by Wednesday's tweet, Kane has made his ruling on that matter.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.