Evander Kane hopes he’s still in Buffalo next season

Evander Kane has heard the rumors, and knows he could be traded.

But in an interview Friday with the Vancouver Province, the Buffalo Sabres winger said he isn’t hoping for another change of scenery.

“I’m getting prepared to start another NHL season,” said Kane. “Hopefully it’s in Buffalo.”

Kane has one year left on his contract before he can become an unrestricted free agent. Still only 25, and coming off a 28-goal season, he won’t be cheap for the Sabres to keep.

On top of that, Kane could be used as a chip to bolster Buffalo’s much-maligned blue line. And with the charges from last summer’s bar incident having been dropped, his trade value may be higher than it’s been in quite some time.

Kane is eligible to sign an extension with the Sabres on July 1. That could be the moment of truth for both sides.

