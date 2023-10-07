Evander Kane with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken
Evander Kane (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 10/06/2023
Evander Kane (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 10/06/2023
Blame the manager. Blame the GM. Blame the players. But don’t blame the mere existence of information.
Reminder: Biles is less than three months into her return after taking a two-year break from the sport.
Jamal Adams left Monday night's game early in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.
There's a “94.5% chance” the linebacker makes his season debut, he told reporters.
Three of Reddick's five career wins have come on road courses. A fourth gets him into the third round of the playoffs.
Here are six players who are ready to come back after a disastrous 2022-23 and outperform their ADP this season.
Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.
Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will start 13th.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Formula 1 will likely crown its 2023 world drivers’ champion this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Jerry Dipoto assured fans that the Mariners are trying to win the World Series, despite what he said 48 hours ago.
The 49ers have had the upper hand in this matchup the last two years. If Dallas is going to reverse the trend, it will likely come down to how disruptive its defense can be.
Kicking yourself about a draft decision? You are not alone. Andy Behrens shares the picks haunting fantasy managers.
We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Which players should we temper expectations for? Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk reveals whom she thinks will stumble in Week 5.
The Seahawks' safety issued an apology an apology to the independent concussion doctor on Wednesday afternoon.
Grant Dawson was doing well with coach James Krause at Glory MMA. But when he switched to American Top Team is when he really started to take off in the UFC's lightweight division.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole on his birthday discusses many of the greatest fights that occurred in his lifetime, and ranks the Top 10 fights.