Evander Kane, Devan Dubnyk react to Jordan Binnington hitting Sharks

Kane, Dubnyk call out Blues' Binnington for hitting Sharks

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington gave up four goals in the first 30 minutes of Saturday's 7-6 win over the Sharks, and then he lost his mind.

After Evander Kane scored at 10:34 in the second period, Blues coach Craig Berube decided to pull the Stanley Cup-winning goalie.

As Binnington skated to the Blues' bench, he got into it with Radim Simek and appeared to shove the Sharks' defenseman.

The referees gave Binnington a two-minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. As he was leaving the ice, he encountered another Sharks defenseman and gave Erik Karlsson a punch.

Things are heatin' up on the ice 🤐 pic.twitter.com/EcQ6c3N17l — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) February 28, 2021

For some reason, Binnington decided to go after Sharks goalie Devan Dubnyk and got one punch in before the referees broke it up and pushed the Blues' goalie towards the tunnel leading to the dressing room.

"I guess he's frustrated," Dubnyk told reporters on a Zoom conference call after loss. "But I don't know why he's skating around pretending to punch guys like he's ... I just told him to get off the ice, calm down. He's 160 pounds. He's out there swinging at guys like ... we all get frustrated but ... if you want to get into it with somebody, fine but I don't know why he was out there fake punching everybody.

"But I understand guys get frustrated sometimes. He's a competitive, good goalie and he was obviously pissed off about something. That's fine. We can look after ourselves."

Kane wasn't on the ice when Binnington went on his rampage and that's probably a good thing for the 27-year-old goalie.

"I guess he'll have something to report in his next interview," Kane told reporters after the game. "Seems to do a lot of talking. Too bad I wasn't on the ice for that."

Evander Kane had a simple answer when asked his thoughts about Jordan Binnington 👀 pic.twitter.com/p32eNylzj3 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) February 28, 2021

Coach Bob Boughner, disappointed his team couldn't pull out a win after scoring six goals, was far more diplomatic about the incident.

"The refs handled it right," Boughner told reporters. "They gave him a two-minute penalty and I thought it was handled well. I guess it was just unsportsmanlike."

It was an equally frustrating night for the Sharks, who had four different leads over the Blues on Saturday night and couldn't come away with the win.

At 7-9-2, the Sharks will lick their wounds and try to bounce back against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.