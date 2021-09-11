Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort: Live blog, results for Triller Fight Club event
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – MMA Junkie is on the scene and reporting live from tonight’s Triller Fight Club boxing event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Former UFC champions are featured in the two main attractions. The main event pits 58-year-old former boxing champion Evander Holyfield returning to the ring for the first time in 10 years to take on Vitor Belfort. And in the co-headliner, Anderson Silva meets Tito Ortiz.
The pay-per-view main card kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. Keep it locked here for results as they happen, as well as live behind-the-scenes updates.
Full fight results
Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort
Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz
David Haye vs. Joe Fournier
Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll
Let the night begin
6:38 p.m. – All set up at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. https://twitter.com/dannyseguratv/status/1436821470441791490?s=20
Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd
6:40 p.m. – Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd, as he's set to do alternative commentary for tonight's fights. https://twitter.com/dannyseguratv/status/1436821893236023299?s=20
1
1