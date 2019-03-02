Evander Holyfield ‘knocks out’ Martinook in Hurricanes’ latest ‘Storm Surge’

At some point you have to think the Carolina Hurricanes are going to run out of ideas for their post-game ‘Storm Surge’ celebrations.

Maybe someday they will.

Today is not that day.

Following the Hurricanes’ 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night, a win that pushed them into third place in the Metropolitan Division, they introduced a new wrinkle to their post-game fun — a celebrity.

That celebrity in this case was four-time heavyweight champion of the world Evander Holyfield, who threw on a pair of boxing gloves and “knocked out” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook.

.@holyfield joins the surge and delivers a KNOCKOUT! pic.twitter.com/zry8VkTR4m — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) March 2, 2019





Then Martinook’s Hurricanes teammates dragged him off the ice to the locker room.

At this point you either love what the Hurricanes are doing after their home wins or … well … you think they are a bunch of jerks.

But one thing is very clear here, they love it, their fans love it, they are going to keep doing it, they are going to keep eating up the criticism that is thrown their way over it, and there appears to be no limit to what they are willing to do.

Who knows what they will have planned for the playoffs?

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.