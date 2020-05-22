Evander Holyfield assisted by Wladimir Klitschko in training for heavyweight comeback

Evander Holyfield has called on Wladimir Klitschko's help for his comeback to the heavyweight boxing ranks.

Four-time heavyweight world champion Holyfield is planning to return to the ring at 57 for exhibition bouts, with a mooted third fight against Mike Tyson in the works.

Tyson, who lost twice to Holyfield in the 1990s, the second time due to disqualification when he bit his opponent's ear, has been showcasing his skills in social media videos ahead of his own comeback.

Now, Holyfield, four years Tyson's senior, has uploaded a similar training clip with the caption "Team Holyfield preparing for battle".

In it, Holyfield can be seen skipping in front of Klitschko before shaking hands with the Ukrainian, who was a two-time world champion before retiring in 2017 having been beaten by Anthony Joshua earlier in the year.

At one point in the video, Holyfield can be seen executing triceps dips while a weight hangs from a chain around his neck.

Antonio Tarver, himself a former world champion at light-heavyweight, can also be seen putting Holyfield through his paces before turning to the camera and saying: "The Real Deal is back, baby!"