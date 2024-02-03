Evan Williams, Jackson Powers-Johnson earn honors at Reese’s Senior Bowl

The five Oregon Ducks who went on to play at the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week have certainly made good impressions.

On the offensive side of the ball, Bo Nix dazzled with his arm talent and accuracy, while Jackson Powers-Johnson boosted his draft stock as arguably the best interior offensive lineman in the class. Defensively, Brandon Dorlus displayed an array of dominant pass-rushing moves, while Khyree Jackson and Evan Williams locked things down in the secondary.

With the Senior Bowl officially kicking off on Saturday morning, airing on NFL Network, a pair of Ducks have been given honors from the past week of practice.

Williams was honored as the Defensive Specialist Player of the Week, which is an award voted on by players and coaches at the Senior Bowl.

Congratulations @evan_williams32 for being honored as @SeniorBowl Defensive Specialist Player of the Week on the National Team.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/awHifhpzIB — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Powers-Johnson was named the Offensive Player of the Week by Pro Football Network, even though he left before the week was done with a mild hamstring injury.

Talk to folks on the ground or watching the tape from home, and there’s little disagreement that Jackson Powers-Johnson was the best offensive player in Mobile, Ala. The Oregon center only played for two practices, but that was all the 6’3″, 330-pound blocker needed to leave a lasting impression. In 1-on-1s, playing at both guard and his natural position of center, Powers-Johnson was dominant — anchoring with violent hands, matching with athleticism, absorbing power with stellar leverage, and finishing with his trademark physicality.

We will see where the former Ducks end up getting drafted in April, but it’s fair to say all in attendance this week did a great job of improving their draft stock.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire