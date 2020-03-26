Evan Weaver breakdown: Cal linebacker 'tackles everybody, sets the tone' according to head coach Justin Wilcox

Cal linebacker Evan Weaver plays with a 'throwback' mentality according to head coach Justin Wilcox. The do-everything defensive star is set to take his game to the next level in the NFL. His nation-leading 182 tackles, including a whopping 103 solo, has the 2019 first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Pac-12er climbing draft boards around the professional ranks.

