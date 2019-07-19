Evan Turner shuts down Nick Wright over questionable Enes Kanter take

Enes Kanter has been somewhat of a lightning rod during his NBA career, but he has a staunch supporter in Evan Turner.

As Kanter revealed Wednesday, Turner -- his teammate on the Portland Trail Blazers for the second half of last season -- helped sell the big man on the Boston Celtics in free agency.

C's president of basketball operations Danny Ainge took some heat for suggesting Kanter and Kemba Walker were his "Plan A" in free agency, and FS1's Nick Wright piled on Thursday, suggesting Kanter is "not part of anyone's Plan A."

That's when Turner chimed in to defend his ex-teammate.

Enes kanter is a beast https://t.co/5SXWa0oBNX — Evan Turner (@thekidet) July 19, 2019

We should point out Kanter has a history with Wright. Shortly after agreeing to his two-year, $10 million deal in Boston, the 27-year-old big man mocked Wright's new haircut after the "First Things First" analyst called his and Walker's signings a "disaster."

The two have kept their Twitter feud alive since then, so Wright may have extra motivation to take digs at Kanter on-air.

As for Wright's actual argument, defense has been a weak point in Kanter's NBA game. But the 6-foot-11 forward is a productive scorer (13.7 points per game last season) and effective rebounder on both ends (6.0 defensive rebounds, 3.8 offensive rebounds), so if he can improve defensively, he could be a nice pickup for the C's.

