Evan Turner picks his all-time Boston Celtics starting lineup

For a storied franchise like the Boston Celtics, it's borderline impossible to assemble the organization's "all-time" starting five. There always will be a select few legendary C's players who get snubbed.

So to send the Internet into a frenzy, NBA TV asked the Twitterverse to pick its all-time C's lineup while only being able to spend 15 points. The players and their point values go as follows:

5 points: Bill Russell, Larry Bird, John Havlicek, Kevin McHale, Paul Pierce.

3 points: Kevin Garnett, Bill Cousy, Dave Cowens, Jo Jo White, Tommy Heinsohn.

1 point: Rajon Rondo, Sam Jones, Robert Parish, Ray Allen, Antoine Walker.





Ex-Celtic Evan Turner decided to chime in with his go-to starting five, selecting Bird, Pierce, Garnett, Rondo, and Allen.

Larry, paul, kg, rondo, and Walter Ray Allen https://t.co/5kvUam5Tpv — Evan Turner (@thekidet) August 28, 2019

With it being so difficult to budget those precious 15 points, it's tough to disagree with Turner's picks. The Atlanta Hawks forward went with the 2008 championship lineup and simply replaced Kendrick Perkins with Larry Legend. The one mistake here may be taking Pierce over Russell, but we'll let it slide.

Speaking of legendary C's players, NBC Sports Boston's Celtics insiders A. Sherrod Blakely and Chris Forsberg recently drafted their Olympic 3-on-3 basketball team from Boston's all-time roster. While you ponder who to spend your 15 points on, you can check that out here.

