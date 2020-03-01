Evan Turner is a member of the Timberwolves, so why is he in Portland?

Your eyes aren't deceiving you… that is Evan Turner that you're seeing around town.

After signing with the Trail Blazers in 2016 to a four-year, $70M deal, Turner was traded to Atlanta back in this past June. His time in Atlanta was short-lived, however. As the Hawks shifted towards playing younger talent, and with Turner dealing with a number of injuries, including hamstring and Achilles soreness, he was limited him to just 19 games in a Hawks uniform and averaged a career-low 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds. Turner was traded to Minnesota at the trade deadline as part of a four-player deal.

Immediately following the trade, the Timberwolves and Turner began discussing a buyout, so Minnesota could get under the luxury tax threshold.

Turner has stayed away from the Timberwolves and has even been granted permission to workout with other teams, like the LA Clippers.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Evan Turner will workout for the Los Angeles Clippers today, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 15, 2020

As of March 1st, a buyout still has not occurred.

While he awaits that possibility, Turner has been at his Southwest Hills residence in Goose Hallow, a house he kept after being traded and is working out at neighborhood gyms.

Not that it means anything, but I thought it was a bit notable that Evan Turner is working out in Portland pic.twitter.com/rbEekF6Cao — E. García Gundersen (@Erik_Gundersen) February 28, 2020

As an active NBA player, Turner would have access to the Trail Blazers practice facility, although NBCSNW cannot confirm whether or not he's utilized it.

Turner has been shopping at local grocery stores, too.

@thekidet can you confirm or deny these rumors? pic.twitter.com/qy48jfWbtw — Bayan Parsiani (@BayanParsi) February 26, 2020

And he's been getting fresh cuts from local barbers.

Once a buyout is finalized, Turner will have the opportunity to sign with any team. The Trail Blazers do have an open roster spot. Although, Portland is highly unlikely to dip into the buyout market. And with the Blazers playoff hopes waning, Turner's services would be more likely geared towards a playoff team looking to deepen their roster for a deep playoff push. Don't expect Turner back in a Trail Blazers uniform.

Nevertheless, if you see ET on the streets of Portland, in your local grocery store, or hooping at your local gym, be sure to say hello!

