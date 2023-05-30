Evan Taylor talks Rutgers football offer, upcoming official visit

Over the past week, North Carolina athlete Evan Taylor has been offered by Nebraska and Rutgers football. And now both Big Ten programs will be getting official from Taylor.

Offered by Rutgers as a safety, Taylor 6-foot-2, 185 prospect who has 31 tackles and five interceptions over the past two seasons. He is a three-star recruit from Cuthbertson High School (Waxhaw, NC).

In March, he was offered by East Carolina, his first offer. The offer from Rutgers a week ago was his first Power Five offer.

Scroll down and check out what Evan Taylor had to say about his Rutgers football offer as well as Nebraska ahead of his June official visits to both programs!

Evan Taylor on Nebraska and Rutgers football offering him

“It’s been amazing. I’ve been full of excitement ever since. Really just blessed and grateful with the opportunity.”

Evan Taylor on being offered by Rutgers football

“Originally, they were looking at me more as a wide receiver. They liked what they saw from the film. But eventually, they had the defensive backs coach get in contact with me and he really liked what he saw. Which ended up bringing them to offer me as a defensive back. They see a lot of room for potential for me to grow more at defensive back which I can agree with as well.”

Evan Taylor on any plans to visit Rutgers football and other schools

“I plan on visiting Rutgers around June 2.

“I’m going to be at East Carolina June 8 and Nebraska June 16.”

Evan Taylor on when he plans to commit

“Not sure yet but it will definitely be before the season starts!”

Evan Taylor on where things stand with Nebraska

“It’s going great. Continuing to build a strong relationship with the coaches and the staff.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire