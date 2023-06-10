Evan Taylor recaps his recent Rutgers football visit: ‘Absolutely enjoyed it’

Evan Taylor counts this past weekend’s official visit to Rutgers football an unquestioned success.

A 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back from Cuthbertson High School (Waxhaw, NC), Taylor has 31 total tackles and five interceptions over the past two seasons. The class of 2024 prospect is quickly gaining attention and momentum on the recruiting front, with two Big Ten offers coming in the last two weeks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In March, he received his first offer via East Carolina. In late May, Taylor was offered by Rutgers followed by Nebraska.

The trip to Rutgers, he said, showed him a different side of the program.

“It was awesome. I had a greatt time and was surrounded by outstanding coaches and staff. Very thankful for the hospitality they showed me and my family,” Taylor told Rutgers Wire. “Had the chance to see what Rutgers is really about and absolutely enjoyed it.”

His parents also joined him on the official visit.

“They loved the visit and enjoyed it just as much as I did,” Taylor said. “Rutgers really took care of us and showed us a great ttime.”

Advertisement

Taylor has an official visit to East Carolina for this weekend and then he will be at Nebraska the weekend of June 16. Taylor said he is planning to announce his commitment sometime before his senior season.

Related

Who is set for a Rutgers football official visit this weekend? Check out the monster list of talent expected on campus

Rutgers certainly left a positive impression on Taylor following his official visit this past weekend.

“That family is an important thing there,” Taylor said. “Everyone has a bond together are just like family there.”

Related

Jack Hines talks Rutgers football official visit this weekend: 'I think they're building something special here' Ohifame Ijeboi previews Rutgers football official visit, talks other visits and commitment plans

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire