Evan Stewart, nation's No. 1 WR, includes Oregon Ducks in top-8

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dylan Mickanen
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Evan Stewart, nation's No. 1 WR, includes Oregon Ducks in top-8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks are hard at work breaking into the state of Texas.

The Lone Star State has been an area of focus for Cristobal this cycle, already having received commitments from four-star Lando Hullaby and three-star Stephon Johnson.

Saturday, the Ducks got some good news.

The nation's top wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting class, Evan Stewart, announced a top-eight schools which includes the Oregon Ducks, as well as Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, and USC.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent]

Stewart committed to Texas earlier this year but decommitted in March. Longhorns Wire reports "Alabama and Oregon were seen as the biggest players in the recruitment" along with Texas earlier this year.

Oregon signed its top recruiting class of wide receivers in school history last season, signing the nation's No. 3 WR Troy Franklin and No. 7 WR Dont'e Thornton, thanks to new wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon.

Could Stewart be the next?

Oregon Ducks quarterback commit Tanner Bailey sure hopes so.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Frisco, Texas native is rated as the nation's 34th-overall player and third-overall wideout with 247Sports evaluators ranking him 37th nationally and fifth positionally. 

However, ESPN has him ranked as the nation's top wideout and eighth overall player nationally. 

On January 6, he unveiled a top-13 which included three frontrunners in Oregon, Alabama, and Texas, along with Oklahoma State, LSU, Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas Christian, Florida, Baylor, USC, Penn State and Texas A&M. 

Stewart received an Oregon offer on July 16th, 2020.

Last February, he ran a 10.74 seconds 100-meter dash and a 21.08 seconds 200-meter dash. During his junior high school football season last fall, he caught 46 balls for 913 yards and nine touchdowns. 

247Sports Midlands Region Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks projects Stewart as a Day 2 NFL Draft pick.

"Adequate-sized receiver with lean, athletic build. Can play from the outside and the slot," wrote Brooks. "Dangerous vertically and in run-after-catch scenarios. Explosive playmaking ability in the open field. Owner of one of the best track and field profiles in the 2022 class. Personal records include 10.74 100, 21.08 200, 24-6 long jump, and 47-9 triple jump. Athleticism translates to the gridiron. Gets on top of corners quickly and flashes runaway speed. Shows good acceleration. Quick-footed and should possess high ceiling as a route-runner. Springy in 50-50 situations and can go up and get it in traffic. Can more consistently leverage DB's into breaks. Filling out and getting stronger will help transition to facing high-major DB's, as a pass-catcher and a perimeter blocker. One of the top offensive prospects in Texas for 2022.

Could become an all-conference wideout at the P5 level with long-term early-round NFL Draft potential."

You can view his sophomore season highlights here

Recommended Stories

  • Marcel Yates drawn to Oregon Ducks to win a National Championship

    The new Oregon assistant recalls Mario Cristobal's pitch for him to join him in Eugene.

  • Patrick Herbert 'getting his feet back underneath him' for Ducks

    Joe Moorhead gave an update on the former four-star this week.

  • What It Costs To Play On America’s 10 Best Golf Courses

    Many top golf clubs are open to members only, while some are open to the public. See the costs of playing at the best private and public courses in the U.S.

  • The obscure truth behind Joe Smith Jr.'s rise

    Smith is never going to win an award as the sport’s slickest boxer, but if you like your fighters to be fearless, to go for the knockout and to fight anyone, Smith is your guy.

  • Report: Davion Mitchell declaring for NBA draft after leading Baylor to championship

    After an excellent performance against Gonzaga in the national title game, Davion Mitchell is headed to the NBA.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Masters 2021: Tiger Woods ribs Dustin Johnson from afar

    Even though he's in Florida recovering from a car crash, Tiger Woods is never far from anyone's thoughts at Augusta National.

  • A fired-up Marvin Vettori plans to smash Kevin Holland, call out Israel Adesanya

    Vettori appreciates Holland taking the fight, but he’s hardly impressed with the attributes the 10th-ranked Holland brings to the table.

  • Johnson no longer defending champion after missing Masters cut

    Dustin Johnson's quest to join an exclusive group of back-to-back Masters champions ended lamely when he bogeyed the final two holes and missed the halfway cut on Friday. He had some notable company in exiting early, with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka sent packing from Augusta National, but it was Johnson's poor performance that most disappointed the local fans. He grew up nearby across the state border in South Carolina, barely an hour's drive along the Interstate 20 freeway, and arrived here with high hopes of emulating Jack Nicklaus (1965-66), Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Tiger Woods (2001-02).

  • Dawn Staley will give Adia Barnes net from 2017 national title in budding tradition for Black coaches

    Carolyn Peck, the first Black female coach to win a basketball title, gave a piece of her net to Dawn Staley. Staley is carrying on the milestone.

  • Exclusive: Nike, WNBA team up for landmark 25th season with the most comprehensive uniform system ever

    The Rebel Edition jerseys uplift stories of female empowerment stories from their cities and neighborhoods to life through the eyes of the players donning them on game day.

  • Rookie Snapshot: Wide Receivers

    Liz Loza and draft analyst Eric Edholm take a deep dive into the top wide receivers — and future fantasy stars — set to join the league.

  • Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce accept UFC fighter Julian Marquez's pickleball challenge

    The Chiefs players immediately accepted Marquez's offer to go toe-to-toe. On a court. Not in a ring or on a field.

  • Sharks trade Devan Dubnyk to Avalanche for Greg Pateryn, draft pick

    The Sharks have made a move a few days ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Who else goes QB in the top 10?

    See where this year's top quarterback prospects land in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah

  • Mike Perry at a loss after UFC on ABC 2: ‘I used to be great’

    Mike Perry, who has one fight left on his contract, fell to under .500 with the promotion for the first time at UFC on ABC 2.

  • Mock draft watch: Browns land versatile defensive help in PFF’s latest

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can play safety, LB or the heavy nickel

  • Catching No-Nos: Padres' Caratini an MLB 1st with 2nd in row

    Victor Caratini is a no-no catcher. When hometown pitcher Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter for the San Diego Padres in their franchise history, Caratini became the first MLB catcher to be behind the plate for consecutive no-hitters in the league for different teams. “He was the first one to embrace me,” Musgrove said of Caratini.

  • Olympic favorite? Sha’Carri Richardson ‘sends shockwaves’ with 100m time

    It's been 25 years since the last U.S. Olympic gold medalist in the women's 100m. Sha'Carri Richardson looks like the sprinter who can end that drought.

  • Penalty call: coaches ejected for flouting Augusta’s phone rules

    As some players’ mentors have found out in Masters week, this grand old club will punish anyone who breaks its traditions Spectators at the 18th green of the Masters, which stands alone as a tournament that denies the general use of mobile phones. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The famously no-nonsense approach of Augusta National to matters of discipline has been evident once more during Masters week, with more than one player’s coach understood to have been ejected from the premises for violating the rules on mobile phone usage. In one instance, a competitor’s tutor was discovered to be filming his client from outside the ropes during the opening round and was duly asked to leave the course. It is unclear whether the coach was allowed back inside the gates, given his player has survived the 36-hole cut. Mobile phones are not permitted at all for spectators on entry to Augusta National or for the media outside their designated building. Coaches are allowed them under strict guidance, which pertains largely to the capture or filming of swing work during practice sessions on long or short game ranges. This week the guidelines have been abused more than once, with swift action taken. Augusta National did not offer comment. However, the club has privately made it plain that it has mobile phone policies and they are enforced. The Masters stands alone as a tournament that denies general use of mobile phones and there is no apparent sign of that situation changing. Speaking before the 2019 Masters, the Augusta National chairman, Fred Ridley, said: “I think that’s something that does set us apart. I think our patrons appreciate our cell phone policy. I don’t believe that’s a policy that anyone should expect is going to change in the near future, if ever. I can’t speak for future chairmen, but speaking for myself, I think we got that right.” Even players are not immune to the phone rules. “I remember one of my first Masters I was with Ian Poulter and we were posting a few pictures on Twitter and stuff, and someone came out and told us to cease and desist,” the former US Open champion Graeme McDowell told GolfWeek last year. Kim Si-woo is likely to receive at the very least a stern lecture after breaking his putter in a fit of pique on the 15th hole of his second round. The South Korean managed to play his closing three in level par despite putting with a fairway wood. On the PGA Tour, the deliberate breaking of clubs tends to see players quietly fined. “I was lucky I only had like three-, four-, five-feet [putts] over the last few holes,” Kim said. “So I got lucky there. It was just frustration.” The surprise Masters contender Will Zalatoris, meanwhile, has reflected on his early encounters with Jordan Spieth. Zalatoris is making his Augusta debut at the age of 24, six years on from Spieth’s runaway victory. The pair are acquainted from amateur days, having both been schooled in Texas. “I’ve known Jordan, I guess since I was about 10 years old,” Zalatoris said. “He was always a world-beater at such a young age. The story I always tell is we were 14, playing my home club in Dallas at Bent Tree, and he made a crazy up-and-down on the first hole to save par basically from another fairway. He went out and birdied six out of the next eight to shoot 29 on the front, and he broke the course record that had been there for 20-plus years. That was at 14. “I’ve seen him do just some of the most miraculous things playing little games at home. But playing against him, he’s always set the bar, especially in Texas, in terms of whatever that bar is at whatever level. I think guys like Scottie Scheffler and myself really owe him a lot for setting that bar. “We’d probably make a great Ryder Cup pairing because I’m a really good ball-striker and he’s probably the best chipper and putter in the last 30 years. He’s been a great friend and really a great role model.”