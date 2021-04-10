Evan Stewart, nation's No. 1 WR, includes Oregon Ducks in top-8
The Oregon Ducks are hard at work breaking into the state of Texas.
The Lone Star State has been an area of focus for Cristobal this cycle, already having received commitments from four-star Lando Hullaby and three-star Stephon Johnson.
Saturday, the Ducks got some good news.
The nation's top wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting class, Evan Stewart, announced a top-eight schools which includes the Oregon Ducks, as well as Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, and USC.
Unexpected contenders?
— 𝓮𝓿𝓪𝓷 𝓼𝓽𝓮𝔀𝓪𝓻𝓽 (@0fficial_evan) April 10, 2021
Stewart committed to Texas earlier this year but decommitted in March. Longhorns Wire reports "Alabama and Oregon were seen as the biggest players in the recruitment" along with Texas earlier this year.
Oregon signed its top recruiting class of wide receivers in school history last season, signing the nation's No. 3 WR Troy Franklin and No. 7 WR Dont'e Thornton, thanks to new wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon.
Could Stewart be the next?
Oregon Ducks quarterback commit Tanner Bailey sure hopes so.
This would be fun .... VERY fun
— Tanner Bailey (@t_bailey5) April 10, 2021
The 6-foot, 175-pound Frisco, Texas native is rated as the nation's 34th-overall player and third-overall wideout with 247Sports evaluators ranking him 37th nationally and fifth positionally.
However, ESPN has him ranked as the nation's top wideout and eighth overall player nationally.
On January 6, he unveiled a top-13 which included three frontrunners in Oregon, Alabama, and Texas, along with Oklahoma State, LSU, Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas Christian, Florida, Baylor, USC, Penn State and Texas A&M.
What's next?💆🏾♂️
Edit by: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/6lnJgiE19x
— 𝓮𝓿𝓪𝓷 𝓼𝓽𝓮𝔀𝓪𝓻𝓽 (@0fficial_evan) January 7, 2021
Stewart received an Oregon offer on July 16th, 2020.
I'm beyond blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oregon💚🦆#GoDucks
— 𝓮𝓿𝓪𝓷 𝓼𝓽𝓮𝔀𝓪𝓻𝓽 (@0fficial_evan) July 16, 2020
Last February, he ran a 10.74 seconds 100-meter dash and a 21.08 seconds 200-meter dash. During his junior high school football season last fall, he caught 46 balls for 913 yards and nine touchdowns.
247Sports Midlands Region Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks projects Stewart as a Day 2 NFL Draft pick.
"Adequate-sized receiver with lean, athletic build. Can play from the outside and the slot," wrote Brooks. "Dangerous vertically and in run-after-catch scenarios. Explosive playmaking ability in the open field. Owner of one of the best track and field profiles in the 2022 class. Personal records include 10.74 100, 21.08 200, 24-6 long jump, and 47-9 triple jump. Athleticism translates to the gridiron. Gets on top of corners quickly and flashes runaway speed. Shows good acceleration. Quick-footed and should possess high ceiling as a route-runner. Springy in 50-50 situations and can go up and get it in traffic. Can more consistently leverage DB's into breaks. Filling out and getting stronger will help transition to facing high-major DB's, as a pass-catcher and a perimeter blocker. One of the top offensive prospects in Texas for 2022.
Could become an all-conference wideout at the P5 level with long-term early-round NFL Draft potential."
You can view his sophomore season highlights here.