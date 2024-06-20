How Evan Rodrigues’ versatility has given Panthers a ‘spark’ throughout Stanley Cup Final

What Evan Rodrigues does so well for the Florida Panthers doesn’t always show up on the scoresheet.

His blend of speed, strength, offensive skill and adaptability gives coach Paul Maurice flexibility to move Rodrigues up and down the lineup whenever he needs to make changes to his forward lines. He takes pride in his versatility, knowing that his value can extend beyond his individual production.

“I try to give my linemates sort of the freedom to play their game,” Rodrigues said. “I adjust my game a little bit and just try to bring a little bit of energy.”

That has been on display all postseason, and he has been reaping the benefits of it especially in the Stanley Cup Final.

Rodrigues leads the Panthers with four goals and six points entering Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. Both marks are franchise records in the Cup Final.

In fact, he’s just the ninth player in franchise history to have four goals in a playoffs series in any round of the postseason. The others: Carter Verhaeghe (first round of both 2022 and 2024), Matthew Tkachuk (first round and Eastern Conference final of 2023), Sam Bennett (2024 Eastern Conference final), Sam Reinhart (2023 first round), Brandon Montour (2023 first round), Reilly Smith (2016 first round), Ray Sheppard (1996 first round) and Dave Lowry (1996 second round).

And this came after he had just eight total points (three goals, five assists) through the first three rounds of the playoffs and 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in the regular season.

“You probably go back six, seven weeks into the regular season — maybe even longer than that, but then the last month and a half for sure — [and] his game he just became more and more impactful in everything that he did,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “And he’s continued. We have moved him around and now as much wherever he goes, he seems to get the people going that he’s playing with. He’s become that kind of player for us.”

Two moments stand out in particular with Rodrigues so far this series.

The first was Game 2. With the game tied in the third period, Rodrigues scored the go-ahead goal 3:11 into the final period with a snap shot from the left circle after the Panthers cycled the puck around the offensive zone. About 10 minutes later, he scored Florida’s only power-play goal of the series to give the Panthers an insurance goal in their eventual 4-1 win.

The second came in Game 5. After the Panthers fell behind by three goals in the opening 25 minutes, Rodrigues was integral in both of Florida’s first two goals of the game. He won a board battle in the offensive zone and sent the puck to Matthew Tkachuk for Florida’s first goal of the game. Rodrigues then scored himself later in the second period by crashing the net and sending in a rebound from a Brandon Montour shot one shift after Edmonton potted a power-play goal to keep Florida’s deficit at just two goals. The Panthers got within one goal early in the third period before ultimately losing 5-3.

“Roddy’s been great,” Panthers center Sam Bennett said. “Every time we’ve gotten to play with him, he’s made some great plays. He’s battling hard and gave us a little spark. That was great to see from him.”

Added Rodrigues: “Sometimes, when you get down in games, you try to make you know too cute of plays or you try to spread the game open. I think the reason why we’ve had so much success this year, especially when we get down, is that we don’t change our game.”

While Rodrigues’ efforts in Game 5 on Tuesday weren’t enough to clinch the series — and Florida’s first-ever Stanley Cup — he helped the Panthers maintain momentum down the stretch of the game, momentum they look to carry into Game 6 on Friday in Edmonton.

“He’s been really good this series and not only because he’s scoring goals,” Panthers center Anton Lundell said. “He works hard. He does a lot of small things that helps the team win. He’s a leader. He’s been stepping up a lot.”