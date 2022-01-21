Evan Neal is top pick, Jameson Williams lands with Super Bowl contenders in latest mock draft

The 2022 college football offseason is upon us, and while the NFL playoffs are underway, more than half the league has turned its focus to the draft.

This year’s draft class is rather interesting. A weak quarterback class, an unclear No. 1 overall pick, no unanimously-agreed upon top-10 and other anomalies.

One thing that seems to be an annual constant is having a Crimson Tide presence in the first round.

This year, it looks like there will only be two former Alabama players selected on the first night: offensive tackle Evan Neal and wide receiver Jameson Williams.

NFL’s Daniel Jeremiah released his latest 2022 mock draft, which had both Alabama stars, but projects them both to intriguing teams.

Neal to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first overall pick in the draft, which is not much of a surprise, but not a guarantee.

Jeremiah has Williams being drafted at No 30 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“This just seems too perfect to not happen. Williams will slide after tearing his ACL in the College Football Playoff National Championship. God help the rest of the AFC if this speed merchant lands with Patrick Mahomes,” writes Jeremiah.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover former Alabama players throughout the offseason as the 2022 NFL draft gets closer.

