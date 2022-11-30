Evan Neal returns to full participation at practice

Rookie right tackle Evan Neal is moving closer to a return.

Neal, who has not played since Week 7, had a full practice Wednesday.

“Obviously, Evan is a good player and he adds some juice to the o-line room in what he brings,” offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said, via the team website. “I’m excited for him and I think today he’s taking it day by day and continues to work on all those fundamental things that we talked about earlier.”

On Thanksgiving Day, left tackle Andrew Thomas and right guard Mark Glowinski were the only starters in the offensive line from Week 1. Jack Anderson was at left guard for his second career start, while Nick Gates started at center and Tyre Phillips at right tackle.

Phillips (neck) also had a full practice Wednesday.

Offensive linemen Josh Ezeudu (neck) and Shane Lemieux (toe) remained out of practice. Center Jon Feliciano (neck) was limited.

Running back Gary Brightwell (illness), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and receiver Richie James (knee) were sidelined Wednesday.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), safety Dane Belton (clavicle), inside linebacker Carter Coughlin (thigh), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (concussion), cornerback Darnay Holmes (shoulder), cornerback Fabian Moreau (oblique) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) were limited.

