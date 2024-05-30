Evan Neal named Giants’ X-factor ahead of 2024 season

The New York Giants have been patient this far into offensive lineman Evan Neal’s career.

Neal was, of course, selected by the Giants with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of the University of Alabama.

Following a poor rookie season, Neal left plenty to be desired in an injury-filled sophomore campaign in 2023.

Heading into a crucial, and possibly make-or-break year for Neal, PFF has named him as the Giants’ X-factor.

Evan Neal’s struggles are emblematic of the Giants’ offensive line struggles as a whole. He has posted just a 42.5 overall grade through his first two seasons. 2024 is a make-or-break year for Neal, and there could be pressure on him to perform early in the season, with Jermaine Eluemunor fully capable of starting at right tackle in his stead.

The Giants invested in the offensive line in free agency, most notably signing Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor which should help Neal and the offensive line in general. There are, however, still questions regarding how the new acquisitions will fit into the rotation.

Neal will have a brand new offensive line coach to work with in Carmen Bricillo. Of course, any chance Neal has at turning his career around with a strong third season in the NFL starts with him staying healthy for Big Blue.

With the Giants letting Saquon Barkley walk in free agency, it will be more important than ever for the offensive line to step up moving forward, and a lot of the success of the line rests on the shoulders of Evan Neal.

