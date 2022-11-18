The Giants haven’t had right tackle Evan Neal since Week 7 when he injured his knee. He had limited practices this week, so he is closer to returning, but it doesn’t look like it will come this week.

The team lists Neal as doubtful for Sunday.

The Giants ruled out tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye).

Defensive back Dane Belton (clavicle), offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu (neck), receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (back) and receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (hamstring) are questionable. Shane Lemieux still could get the start at left guard even if Ezeudu is ready to play.

Kicker Graham Gano was added to the practice report Friday with an illness. He did not practice, but he does not have a designation for Sunday’s game.

Evan Neal doubtful for Sunday; Kenny Golladay questionable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk