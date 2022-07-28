Evan Neal on Danny Dimes: 'He commands the huddle'

Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

TAMPA — The latest testimonial of Tom Brady’s ageless right arm came not from a split end or slot receiver, but a safety. “It’s like every time you catch one of his balls it just takes you with him,” third-year Buc Antoine Winfield Jr. said Thursday. “You’ve really got to hold on to that thing.” The Pro Bowl safety found out first hand when he pulled off arguably the defensive play of training ...