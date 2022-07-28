Evan Neal on Danny Dimes: 'He commands the huddle'
New York Giants tackle Evan Neal on quarterback Daniel Jones: 'He commands the huddle'. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
New York Giants tackle Evan Neal on quarterback Daniel Jones: 'He commands the huddle'. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Get the latest on the knee injury suffered Thursday by Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen
Andrew Benintendi has been traded to the New York Yankees, with the Kansas City Royals acquiring three minor-league pitching prospects.
ESPN's Louis Reddick states that 49ers QB Trey Lance is his darkhorse to win the MVP this upcoming season.
Josh McDaniels appears to be setting the tone very early in his tenure as Raiders head coach.
Here’s more on the special helmet coverings being worn by some Chiefs players.
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is struggling early at Steelers' camp, according to reports.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its finalists in the coach/contributor and seniors categories for the Class of 2023.
Jerry Jones was paying tribute to former Dallas Cowboys director of scouting Larry Lacewell when he used what is considered a derogatory slur.
Day 2 of New York Giants training camp practice has come and gone, so here are 10 quick takeaways.
Say cheeeeeeeeese to the Vikings' terrifying pass-rushing duo.
The news of veteran pass rusher Carlos Dunlap’s signing broke Thursday morning while the Chiefs were on the practice field.
The Chiefs get help on the defensive front lines.
Conference realignment is a story that never ends, and with the Big 12 considering expansion, here are seven teams they should consider.
The Bears held their second practice of training camp on Thursday. Here's what we learned from Day 2:
TAMPA — The latest testimonial of Tom Brady’s ageless right arm came not from a split end or slot receiver, but a safety. “It’s like every time you catch one of his balls it just takes you with him,” third-year Buc Antoine Winfield Jr. said Thursday. “You’ve really got to hold on to that thing.” The Pro Bowl safety found out first hand when he pulled off arguably the defensive play of training ...
NFL talent evaluators envision these 10 players establishing themselves with big steps forward during the 2022 season.
Julio Jones had plenty of other options, but chose to chase a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DeVante Parker and Mac Jones continued to star on Day 2.
Lorena Wiebes triumphed on a chaotic fifth stage of the Tour de France Femmes which was marred by a shocking crash involving multiple riders, with one forced to have their leg untangled from their own wheel.
If Ezekiel Elliott continues his downward trend, it will be difficult for Dallas to continue justifying his exorbitant salary.