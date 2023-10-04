Evan Neal calls out 'fair-weather' Giants fans following struggles against Seattle: 'Boo louder'

Evan Neal / John Jones - USA TODAY Sports

The entire Giants offensive line drew criticism for their lackluster performance on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. After all, quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked 11 times in a disastrous 24-3 loss that dropped the Giants to 1-3 on the season.

Included in those offensive line woes was right tackle Evan Neal, who was beat around the edge multiple times, with some clips of his play going viral on social media.

On Wednesday, Neal, speaking with Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media, did not hold back with his own criticism for Giants fans, who vociferously booed the Giants during the loss.

“They were booing us, so I said, ‘Boo louder!’,” Neal told Slater.

When asked why he wanted the fans to boo louder, Neal told slater “because that just further shows that people are fair-weather.”

“A lot of fans are bandwagoners. I mean, I get it: They want to see us perform well," Neal told NJ Advance Media. "And I respect all of that. But no one wants us to perform well more than we do.

“And how can you say you’re really a fan when we’re out there battling our asses off — and the game wasn’t going well — but the best you can do is boo your home team? So how much of a fan are you, really?"



He added: “Most critics really don’t understand the game of football to the level that we understand it in this building." So why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep? I’m just going to focus on Evan — and getting better. I honestly do not care what anybody has to say about Evan Neal, because they’re going to talk anyway."

Drafted by the Giants seventh overall in the 2022 draft out of Alabama, Neal has not yet played up to his draft status. Pro Football Focus gave Neal a 53.3 overall grade for his performance on Monday night, and while that was higher than fellow O-linemen Ben Bredeson (42.3) and Shane Lemieux (47.6), but he was still a bottom five performer on the Giants.

“People tag me on stuff all the time,” he said to Slater. “So it’s like, yeah, I see it. But I genuinely don’t care. Why should I? I’m in the National Football League. The person that’s commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?”

Neal had his struggles as a rookie, and the Giants were certainly hoping he would take a second-year leap similar to what left tackle Andrew Thomas did during his second pro season.

So far, that hasn’t been the case, but Neal will have a chance to get back on track on Sunday when the Giants travel to Miami to dace the Dolphins.