Evan Neal 2022 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Giants' potential target

Evan Neal treated with side by side images

As things stand right now, the Giants have two picks in the Top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft, making them extremely important for this current rebuild the team is on. With the team expected to have a new GM in the front office, his or her job is to make sure these two picks are the right ones.

With that in mind, we’re taking an in-depth look at some potential options for Big Blue with these picks, starting with Alabama T Evan Neal.

By the Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-7

- Weight: 350 pounds

- 40-yard dash: 5.60 seconds (in high school)

- Vertical jump: 22.7 inches (in high school)



- Stats: 38 starts over three seasons at three positions. He had 13 games at left guard (2019), 12 games at right tackle (2020) and 13 games at left tackle (2021).

- Accolades & Awards: Consensus first-team All-American in 2021 by AFCA, FWAA, The Sporting News and Walter Camp. 2019 Freshman All-America.

Prospect Overview

The Draft Network: Neal uses his massive frame and power to move defenders off the line of scrimmage when run blocking. Neal excels at playing in a phone booth and uses his weight to wear defenders down. In his pass sets, he uses his body mass and length to force defenders to run around him and out of the way of the quarterback. This year, Neal made the transition from RT to LT which seems to be a successful one and one that seems more natural for him. He uses his natural spatial awareness to take away the inside move for defenders and force them around him. Neal has the natural skill set of a right tackle but seems more comfortable at left tackle. This versatility will give more value throughout the draft process and make him a day-one starter in the NFL.

NFL.com: Neal has some blemishes, but it's hard to find players who possess his combination of size, length and quickness. He plays with a nasty temperament and solid overall awareness. I believe there's a happy medium where he can maintain his violent play style while demonstrating a little more body control to avoid falling off blocks. He has the skill set of a 10-year starting right tackle.

Story continues

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) in action against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) during the game at AT&T Stadium.

Why Neal makes sense for the Giants

With the assumption a new GM is in place for Big Blue, it will be top priority for that new head of the front office to fix the offensive line…for good this time. Dave Gettleman promised he’d build the trenches, but after four years, that hasn’t been the case.

If Neal were to fall to New York at their current draft spot, many would regard it as a steal. He’s a versatile lineman, having played both tackle positions and left guard in his college career. That proves how athletic he can be on the field and smart in the film room to learn his assignments year after year.

It’s also expected that Nate Solder won’t be a Giant in 2022, and Matt Peart hasn’t been able to crack the starting lineup despite the line’s struggles throughout the year.

With Andrew Thomas planted at left tackle and showing big improvements compared to his rookie year, he should stay at that position for the time being. If Neal comes in, he immediately fits at right tackle and again, has the ability to move around if needed.

Also worth noting: Some scouting reports praise his run blocking compared to pass block. That will go a long way for Saquon Barkley, who will be on his fifth-year option with New York.

NFL Comp

- The Draft Network: Ravens T Orlando Brown

- NFL.com: Former Chargers T Marcus McNeill