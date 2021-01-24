Evan Mobley talks USC's strong defensive outing versus California
Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Ben Braun follow-up with freshman forward Evan Mobley after USC men's basketball defeated California 76-68 on Saturday in Berkeley. Mobley put together a career-high scoring performance against the Golden Bears with 25 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and 12-of-15 from the charity stripe. USC moves to 12-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play.