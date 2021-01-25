Evan Mobley secures fourth Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week honors

The Pac-12 announced its ninth weekly honors of the 2020-21 men's basketball season as presented by Nextiva and voted Evan Mobley as this week's Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week. Mobley averaged a double-double of 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as USC split a pair of road games last week. His fourth career Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor ties him for the most since the award's creation prior to the 2019-20 season (Zeke Nnaji, ARIZ; Isaiah Stewart, WASH).