Evan Mobley goes up to get it and finishes the oop
The forward was injured in the Cavs' 105-104 win over the Celtics on Tuesday.
After being picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12, the Beavers blew away expectations by making a run to the Elite Eight and competing with No. 1 South Carolina to the end.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
TKO? No contest? Decision win? Chris Weidman's latest win was a weird one.
Johnson's confidence has grown by leaps and bounds as a sophomore — and now she's just three wins away from a title with South Carolina.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
Major League Baseball opened its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
"You're a b*tch. You’re a b*tch. You’re a b*tch," Oubre told each official after the defeat.
De La Cruz said he learned English from conversations with his teammates and joked that he no longer needs his interpreter.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
There's a big storm brewing on the East Coast.
Which teams rebuilt over the winter, and which ones are running it back? Here's what the numbers say.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the start of baseball season with an Opening Day starter draft, as well as give their picks for the 2024 major awards and reaction to Jordan Montgomery signing with the D-backs.