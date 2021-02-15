Evan Mobley collects his single-season league record sixth Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week honors
The Pac-12 announced its 12th weekly honors of the 2020-21 men's basketball season as presented by Nextiva and USC's Evan Mobley earns Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week accolades. The Wooden Award, Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year candidate averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 blocks to help USC sweep through Washington and maintain its hold on first place in the Pac-12 standings.