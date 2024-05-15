Evan Mobley and the Cavs get an NBA education from the Celtics

Former USC Trojan basketball star Evan Mobley had a huge Game 2 performance for the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA playoff win over the Boston Celtics a few days ago. Mobley shined with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal over 33 minutes.

Mobley stepped up as the starting center while Jarrett Allen (ribs) remained out in Game 2. Mobley enjoyed the best game of his young NBA postseason career, forging a 1-1 tie in this second-round playoff series.

Evan Mobley was taken No. 3 by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2021 NBA draft. We are seeing glimpses of his potential, and we are being reminded of why the Cavs took him with a top-three selection when they had the chance. Mobley’s rim protection has been as advertised in the NBA. His defensive instincts remain elite, much as they were in his one season at USC. However, Mobley’s offensive game still has a lot of room for improvement. The Boston Celtics held Cleveland to 93 points in Game 3 and 102 in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the series. Mobley and the Cavs are learning how to go up against a superior team and find solutions. The seeds planted in this series can hopefully sprout into something bigger in future years for Mobley and the Cavs.

"If Evan Mobley plays like this, they can win a championship in the next three years, if he plays like this the rest of the series, baby, clear your June," – @WindhorstESPN on Evan Mobley's game 2. How impressed were you by Mobley last night? pic.twitter.com/1BaXpbNxjZ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 10, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire