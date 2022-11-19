Evan Mobley with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets
Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/18/2022
Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/18/2022
Jalen McDaniels (Charlotte Hornets) with a block vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 11/18/2022
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Stephen A. Smith still believes in Klay Thompson, but that doesn't mean the ESPN analyst and First Take host isnt going to call the Warriors stars current slump as he sees it.
The Rally: "I'm told there are several teams, including the Lakers and Pistons that are monitoring the situation." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on restricted free agent Miles Bridges. Source: Twitter More on this storyline NBA Central: ...
The Warriors are slumping at 6-9, and it's clear Steph Curry needs more than he has right now. Monte Poole explains why trading for old friend Kevin Durant must be an option.
Unlike the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors still have a path out of the basement and back to the penthouse, but it seems the leverage they’ve acquired needs to be put to use.
The Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings rise while the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls fall in our latest NBA power rankings.
There still are lingering effects to the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation, Greg Anthony believes.
Speaking on the 5 Clubs Podcast, Bryson DeChambeau was remorseful of his bulking regimen and warned against it.
Eric Musselman promised "as long as I'm living" his Razorbacks won't face Bellarmine. Scott Davenport and the Knights could take it as a compliment.
The question still hanging is where he would get traded to.
"Since my departure with the Colts was so abrupt and really not for a good reason, I no longer have a feeling of pride with my rings," Jansen said.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes that he has 'failed' the Warriors to begin this 2022-23 season.
Kendrick Perkins shares his thoughts on the Boston Celtics' scorching-hot start to the 2022-23 NBA season.
In a zero-hour switcheroo that has all but blindsided official FIFA beer sponsor Anheuser-Busch InBev, Qatari officials have banned beer sales in and around the country’s eight World Cup venues. The decision to slam the door on alcohol sales is a pricey reversal for the brewer’s world-famous Budweiser brand, which has served as the official […]
The Angels trade for Twins infielder Gio Urshela, sending pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to Minnesota. Angels GM Perry Minasian explains why he made the move.
Here are some who haven't been in their team's regular rotation recently that could soon become candidates for a trade like James Wiseman.
Joe Mazzulla is off to a historic start in his new role as Celtics head coach, entering the conversation with names like the great Bill Russell.
Ndamukong Suh’s mother wanted him to stay retired. He’s got 19-month-old twin boys who surely wanted dad to stay home. Suh doesn’t need the money, having made more than $166 million in his career. So, why return now, at 35, and with nothing left to prove? “Championships. That’s what keeps me going,” Suh answered simply. [more]
Cody Bellinger is a free agent after the Dodgers did not tender a contract offer to the 2019 NL MVP. He can still re-sign with the team.