Evan Medell is breaking ribs and taking names

(NEXSTAR) – Like in most combat sports, broken ribs are a risk in Taekwondo.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a goal but it’s a bonus,” Paralympian Evan Medell said. “When you break someone’s ribs and they can’t continue… it feels pretty good, not going to lie,” he continued, half-jokingly.

Born and raised in Western Michigan, Evan went to college in Oklahoma City. He began Taekwondo training at 12 years old and started competing at 18.

Medell is the most successful U.S. para-Taekwondo athlete in American history. He had previously won a gold medal in Taekwondo at the 2019 Parapan American Games, and he represented the United States at the 2020 Summer Paralympics.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.