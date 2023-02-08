Evan McPherson’s Super Bowl halftime mishap comes up again

During last year’s Super Bowl, Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson earned a ton of unwanted attention by staying on the field during halftime to see the performance by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and surprise guest 50 Cent.

It was strange for a rookie to do so and back in March, his coordinator described it as a “real sore subject.”

It’s also a subject that just came up during press conferences before this year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Theo Ash asked Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni if he anticipates any similar issues for his team this year.

“No. No. No,” Sirianni said. “They know what the standard is with everything. We try to paint a clear picture with everything like that. I don’t anticipate any of our guys staying out to see Rihanna even though it would probably be a really good show.”

It’s a funny little anecdote in what is usually a pretty unserious sequence of media events before the big game. But the fact it comes up at all and gets that sort of reaction from other coaches possibly reveals how it was thought of within the Bengals and around the league.

