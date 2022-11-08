Evan McPherson’s struggles aren’t worrying Bengals just yet
Some unexpected misses by Evan McPherson aren't stressing the Bengals yet.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
Albert Wayne Welling, 60, repeatedly abused and assaulted a child over years, beginning when the child was in kindergarten, according to the DOJ
Walmart's PAC used to heavily favor Republicans. Lately, it's become bipartisan. But it's giving cash to election deniers.
The world’s wealthiest people are responsible for about a million times more emissions than the world’s lowest earners when you take into account their investments, a new report has found. The report, issued Sunday by Oxfam, finds that the world’s 125 wealthiest people—including American billionaires Bill Gates, Jim Walton, Warren Buffett, and Elon Musk—have a combined carbon footprint roughly equivalent to that of the entire country of France.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by Bristol Myers Squibb Co's Juno Therapeutics Inc to reinstate a $1.2 billion award it won in its patent fight with Gilead Sciences Inc subsidiary Kite Pharma Inc over a lymphoma drug. The justices turned away Juno's appeal of a lower court's ruling throwing out the award in the litigation over Kite's biologic drug Yescarta, in a case that could have repercussions for the cutting-edge biologic drug industry. Juno and Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research sued Kite in 2017 in federal court in Los Angeles, accusing it of copying technology that the institute licenses to Juno.
Check out the player grades from Chicago’s 111-97 victory over Toronto on Monday.
A young sex trafficking victim in who had been sentenced to probation in September managed to escape from a women’s center early Friday morning.
STORY: "I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," Trump told supporters at a rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance ahead of the midterm elections.The former president declined to elaborate, saying he did not want to "detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical election."
Social media users wished the sex trafficking survivor well on her journey to freedom.
Kristaps Porzingis (Washington Wizards) with a block vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 11/06/2022
People in Seminole County have started picking up sandbags ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole after seeing serious flooding left behind by Hurricane Ian.
Voters are heading to the polls to cast their votes for John Fetterman or Mehmet Oz - here's why the election matters so much on a national scale.
The Raiders had another ugly loss on Sunday, losing to the Jaguars 27-20 after going up 17-0 early in the second quarter. It was the third time this season Las Vegas had lost a game after being up by at least 17 points — a stat that was clearly frustrating quarterback Derek Carr in his [more]
It was easily the best meal I ate all week, and probably the quickest one I've made all year.View Entire Post ›
Russian President Vladimir Putin will join next week's G20 leaders summit "if the situation is possible", his Indonesian counterpart and the meeting's host said on Tuesday, adding that Putin could attend virtually instead. Joko Widodo, who is this year's chair of the bloc of major economies, said Putin during a phone conversation last week had not ruled out attending the summit in Bali, and would join if possible. "But if not ... maybe he'll ask to do it virtually," Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is popularly known, told reporters during a visit to Bali.
He changed the information in multiple employees’ payroll accounts to reflect his own bank account number, police said.
This rare, low-mileage Lambo is ready to join your supercar collection.
Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen on Sunday predicted that Democrats are going to have a “bad night” on Election Day because the party failed to listen to the most urgent needs of voters. “I’m a loyal Democrat, but I am not happy … we did not listen to voters in this election and I think we…
Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$5.57b (up 29% from...
The layoffs come as a growing list of tech companies begin cutting jobs as employers brace for a looming economic recession.