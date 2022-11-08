Evan McPherson’s struggles aren’t worrying Bengals just yet

Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin will join next week's G20 leaders summit "if the situation is possible", his Indonesian counterpart and the meeting's host said on Tuesday, adding that Putin could attend virtually instead. Joko Widodo, who is this year's chair of the bloc of major economies, said Putin during a phone conversation last week had not ruled out attending the summit in Bali, and would join if possible. "But if not ... maybe he'll ask to do it virtually," Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is popularly known, told reporters during a visit to Bali.