Evan McPherson sends Bengals to Super Bowl with 31-yard field goal in OT

Evan McPherson has kicked the Cinderella Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl.

The fifth-round draft choice from Florida hit a 31-yard field goal in overtime to give the AFC North champs a 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime at Arrowhead on Sunday.

The winning drive was set up when Von Bell picked off Patrick Mahomes after Cincinnati called the coin toss for overtime incorrectly, giving the Chiefs the ball and a chance to end the game with a touchdown.

It was the second week in a row the Chiefs had the ball first in overtime. Last week, they defeated the Buffalo Bills.

NFL history was not going to repeat itself.

The Bengals trailed at one point 21-3 and came back to take a 24-21 lead only to see Harrison Butker force OT with a field goal at the end of regulation.

The Bengals will play either the San Francisco 49ers or Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.