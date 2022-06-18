Evan McPherson nailed 63-yard field goal to end Bengals OTAs

Coming off an electric rookie debut for the Cincinnati Bengals, Evan McPherson now has a reputation as the guy who makes the biggest of kicks.

And for his teammates, that included nailing a 63-yard attempt to end Bengals OTAs, sending them all on their six-week break before training camp.

McPherson hit what would have been a team record in near 90-degree morning weather.

“He kept his concentration and piped it right down the middle,” special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “He has to use his experiences that he had a year ago and become a self-starter. I think that’s the one area he has to work really hard to improve. He has to be a self-starter. He has to be a better practice kicker.”

McPherson was 15 of 16 on the week and followed up a miss with the 63-yarder.

Last season, before going perfect in the playoffs on the way to the Super Bowl, McPherson went 9 of 11 from 50-plus yards with a long of 58.

