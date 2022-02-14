Evan McPherson just had to watch the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI

Breaking News:

Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read
In this article:
The halftime show during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI was one of the most electric in recent memory. The star-studded performance featured Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and even a surprise cameo from 50 Cent.

With such a must-see cast, it’s not exactly a surprise that Cincinnati Bengals kicker and former Gator Evan McPherson wanted to catch the action. When the clock hit zeroes at the end of the second quarter and the rest of his Bengals teammates entered the locker room, McPherson stayed behind.

He stood on the bench and watched the performance from the sidelines.

And he’s just having the time of his life.

McPherson certainly deserves it. The rookie fifth-round pick showed why drafting an elite specialist can be a wise decision, as his leg has sealed victories for Cincinnati in the previous two rounds of the playoffs.

Good for McPherson. Being in the Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and besides, it’s not like McPherson needed to run through the game plan or make any adjustments. He just needs to be ready if he’s called upon once again with the game on the line.

