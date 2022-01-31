Evan McPherson celebrated sending Bengals to Super Bowl with his mom

Chris Roling
·1 min read
Evan McPherson celebrated sending Bengals to Super Bowl with his mom
In this article:
The Cincinnati Bengals have quite the special player with rookie kicker Evan McPherson.

McPherson, the guy who called his own shot before sending the Bengals to the AFC title game, made history on Sunday night during the win over the Chiefs.

Then he celebrated in the stands with his mom.

According to NFL Research, McPherson is the first kicker in NFL history to go a perfect 11-of-11 in the playoffs.

And that fun nugget of history went live before he kicked the game-winner in overtime, so he’s now a perfect 12-of-12.

Not bad for a fifth-round rookie, right?

Here’s the great moment as McPherson went out to celebrate with his mom in the stands before heading to the locker room with his teammates:

