Evan McPherson is the AFC special teams player of the month

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Bengals used a fifth-round draft pick on kicker Evan McPherson this season and the decision has paid off well for them.

McPherson has shown off an accurate and powerful leg throughout his rookie season and his December work was particularly notable. McPherson went 9-of-11 on field goals and 8-of-9 on extra points while the Bengals went 2-2 in their four games this month.

That record was enough to push them ahead of the Ravens into first place in the AFC North and they’re a win away from clinching their first division title since 2015.

McPherson was named the AFC special teams player of the month on Thursday in recognition of his work. He has now made 26-of-31 field goals and 42-of-44 extra points on a year that’s likely to end with him getting a chance to kick in the postseason.

Evan McPherson is the AFC special teams player of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

