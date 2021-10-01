Evan McPherson 35-yard field goal gives Bengals 24-21 victory over Jaguars

C.J. Uzomah caught five passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns, along with with a critical 25-yard reception on the Bengals final drive of the game, to set up a 35-yard game-winning field goal from Evan McPherson as Cincinnati grabbed a 24-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

With the game tied 21-21 in the closing minutes, a third down sack of Joe Burrow by Damien Wilson seemingly brought a half to the Bengals’ final drive. However, the sack was negated due to defensive holding on Tre Herndon as Cincinnati continued to march down the field.

Even with an offensive holding backing the Bengals up, Burrow hit Uzomah on a tight end screen that broke free for 25 yards to move the team to the Jaguars’ 21-yard line with 21 seconds left to play. After a 4-yard gain from Samaje Perine drained the remaining clock, McPherson’s 35-yard kick gave the Bengals the victory.

Burrow completed 25 of 32 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns on the night for Cincinnati. Tyler Boyd caught nine passes for 118 yards. Joe Mixon added 67 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Jaguars had held a 14-0 lead behind touchdown runs from James Robinson and Trevor Lawrence. After a missed 43-yard field from McPherson, Robinson capped a 67-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead. Lawrence scored on a 7-yard in the second quarter as Jacksonville took a 14-0 lead into halftime.

The Bengals would respond with their first two drives of the second half. Uzomah caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to get Cincinnati on the board. Mixon would follow with a 1-yard touchdown run to even the game at 14-14.

Robinson’s 4-yard touchdown put Jacksonville back on top early in the fourth quarter before Uzomah’s second score, a 31-yard strike from Burrow, again leveled the score with nine minutes left to play.

Lawrence completed 17 of 24 passes for 204 yards for Jacksonville. Laviska Shenault caught six passes for 99 yards. Robinson finished the night with 78 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Evan McPherson 35-yard field goal gives Bengals 24-21 victory over Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk