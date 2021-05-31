Evan Longoria's two-run homer
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Evan Longoria smashes a ball deep to left-center field, giving the Giants a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning
Evan Longoria smashes a ball deep to left-center field, giving the Giants a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning
Johnny Cueto danced and dazzled on the mound like the entertainer he is, and the Giants gave him three home runs to take a little pressure off — and take back first place in the tight NL West after a magnificent May. Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer in the fourth before later leaving with a sore right side muscle, LaMonte Wade Jr. connected the next inning to back Cueto, and San Francisco beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 on Monday for an 18-10 record in the month. “Johnny’s going to be a big part of our success this year," Longoria said.
Lucas Giolito struck out 12 and the Chicago White Sox sent Baltimore to its 13th straight loss, beating the Orioles 3-1 Sunday. The Orioles matched their worst skid since 2009. Baltimore’s all-time longest losing streak was 21 in a row in 1988.
Condensed Game: Rich Hill tossed five scoreless frames and Austin Meadows lofted a solo home run to move past the Yankees, 3-1
Eduardo Escobar leads off the bottom of the 7th inning by crushing a home run over the right-center-field wall, making the score 5-1
The Giants and Dodgers still play 12 more times this season.
Johnny Cueto tosses a gem in 6-1 win over Angels
Charlotte Motor Speedway has always been Rick Hendrick‘s personal playground. Sunday night‘s Coca-Cola 600 brought new life to the team owner‘s dominance at the 1.5-mile oval that sits just 1.8 miles away from the Hendrick race shop. Kyle Larson, Hendrick‘s newest driver, earned Hendrick‘s 269th Cup Series victory to push the organization past Petty Enterprises […]
Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and the United States won its fourth straight game in the world hockey championship, beating Norway 2-1 on Saturday. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves and Conor Garland also scored. The Americans are second in Group B, a point behind Finland — which beat the U.S. in the opener — with two games left.
Former boxer Anthony Ogogo's once-in-a-lifetime experience is exactly why he believes the Tokyo Games should take place this summer.
The Packers won’t trade the quarterback who doesn’t want to play for them because the Packers don’t believe he won’t play for them. That’s the gist of a recent report from Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com, and it makes plenty of sense. Schneidman writes that the Packers would trade Rodgers if the Packers “believed he was [more]
The Philadelphia 76ers give their reactions to Joel Embiid's injury in their loss to the Washington Wizards.
Kevin Durant has thoughts.
NBA coach Scott Brooks delivered a scathing old-school rebuke of the fan who ran onto the court during Wizards-76ers Game 4 in Washington.
Serena has plenty of experience with controversy.
The fan has been banned from the arena and charges are being pursued.
The NHL said Ryan Reaves used his body weight to force Ryan Graves' head into the ice, ripped off his helmet and pulled out a chunk of his hair.
Sergio Aguero said Monday that he was hoping to have the "pleasure" of playing alongside Lionel Messi after signing a two-year deal with Barcelona.
Jacob deGrom was put on a pitch/innings restriction for Monday's game in Arizona, but the way he was pitching early on led to a chance that he'd have to finish off the entire outing.
A fan who ran onto the floor in Washington D.C. has been banned and he has been arrested.
Naomi Osaka's well-being is more important than any tennis match, but the way this has played out has done no favors for anyone involved.