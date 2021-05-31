Evan Longoria's two-run homer

Associated Press

Johnny Cueto danced and dazzled on the mound like the entertainer he is, and the Giants gave him three home runs to take a little pressure off — and take back first place in the tight NL West after a magnificent May. Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer in the fourth before later leaving with a sore right side muscle, LaMonte Wade Jr. connected the next inning to back Cueto, and San Francisco beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 on Monday for an 18-10 record in the month. “Johnny’s going to be a big part of our success this year," Longoria said.