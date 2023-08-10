Evan Hall looks to make up for lost time with Oak Harbor football

You try to put players in the best positions to succeed.

That's coaching. Oak Harbor created a position for Jacob Ridener on defense.

It wasn't just a personal decision. Fifteen sacks are good for the team.

"We've always been 4-2-5," Rockets coach Mike May said. "We went to a 3-4, we invented a position. Jack linebacker. It's a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end. We made that change, we knew he was coming up through."

Ridener, who was first-team all-state, added 95 tackles.

"He plays hard every play, practice or game," May said. "I've never seen him take a play off. He's very tough. He's smart."

Senior Dalton Witter, injured most of last season, is the other defensive end. Senior nose guard Kaleb Wood is back and classmate tackle Evan Hall would have started if not for an injury of his own.

Ridener's twin Carson Ridener and sophomore Travis Bouyer are inside linebackers. Junior Garry Brooks returns outside and Bouyer started as a freshman.

Oak Harbor's Jaqui Hayward carries the ball.

Junior Mike LaLonde, classmate Tyler Thompson and senior Jaqui Hayward return in the secondary. Junior Brayden Butzin and classmate Brady Losie are safeties.

Oak Harbor didn't know exactly what it had on offense as LaLonde and Hayward competed for the quarterback position last season.

"Mike and Jaqui battled all preseason," May said. "Week 1 and into Week 2, Jaqui missed the second half against Genoa with cramping. Mike played phenomenal. That solidified it for us. Jaqui moved out to receiver and we were getting him the ball in different ways.

"He played quarterback in wildcat. Not much is new, a lot of guys are back."

The Rockets are excited about the way things turned out. They hope the comfort and familiarity are building blocks to expansion.

"Kids were responding to him at quarterback," May said. "He kind of took over. It's the best way to utilize Jaqui's athletic ability. The flexibility to move him around."

Hayward, who was third-team all-state, scored 17 touchdowns rushing and four receiving. He returned one kickoff and one punt for scores.

Oak Harbor's Jaxson Overmyer

He had five touchdowns cover at least 80 yards. He established a program record with five rushing scores against Willard and added a scoring reception for good measure.

"He's the type of player who can score from anywhere on the field," May said. "Any time he touches the ball, he can take it the distance. His speed, power and quickness. He can lower his shoulder and he can get the edge and go the distance.

"It's exciting any time the ball is in his hands because it has the potential for a big play."

LaLonde tossed 18 touchdown passes.

"1 and 1a is his competitiveness and leadership," May said. "As a passer, his accuracy impresses me. On any team, a good leader at quarterback brings confidence to the offense. If a play breaks down, he can make plays with his legs.

"He's a complete package at quarterback."

Juniors Jaxson Overmyer, Ethan Stokes, Thompson and Losie are options at receiver. Senior Caiden Lippus and sophomore Wyatt Augsburger are also in the mix.

"We haven't had this much depth since I've been at Oak Harbor," May said. "The line and skill positions. It helps on special teams."

Oak Harbor's Dalton Witter

Carson Ridener, Witter and Bouyer, along with sophomore Blake Nickel are running backs. Ridener rushed for five scores against Vermilion last season.

"He can do it all," May said. "You can move him around. He can catch the ball. He has the combo, he can run away from you and he's physical."

Seniors Scott Smith, Garrett Lindsay and Hall are offensive linemen. Jacob Ridener is one tackle and senior Kellen Bickelhaupt and sophomore Isaac Schulte compete for the other side.

Oak Harbor's Evan Hall.

Oak Harbor shifts from the Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division to the Northern Buckeye Conference. The Rockets join longtime rival Genoa and still play host to Port Clinton in Week 3 in the nonconference schedule.

Oak Harbor won a league crown last season and earned a postseason victory. It beat Genoa before falling 24-20 to Eastwood, also in the NBC.

"It will be challenging for us," May said. "There are good teams, good players, good coaches in the NBC. It doesn't feel different, but it will. We're excited. It's an ideal situation, a stable conference. Eight teams in a league for football is ideal.

"We played most of these teams in football and other sports. We're familiar with these teams."

