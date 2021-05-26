Evan Fournier has words with Kevin Durant during Celtics-Nets Game 2

WATCH: Fournier, Durant exchange words during Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Evan Fournier didn't back down vs. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets despite trailing big in Game 2.

The Boston Celtics forward exchanged some not-so-nice words with Durant during the third quarter of Tuesday night's matchup. Fournier was called for a foul and appeared to take exception to something Durant said afterward.

Watch below:

Evan Fournier and Kevin Durant had to be separated after exchanging words pic.twitter.com/oVICdtKRa2 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 26, 2021

It was a frustrating night all around for the Celtics, who were dominated by Brooklyn right from the get-go. Fournier at least showed some fight during a blowout in which the C's, for the most part, looked lifeless on both ends of the floor.