Evan Fournier trade: What Celtics fans need to know about veteran guard

Evan Fournier trade: What C's fans need to know about veteran guard

The Boston Celtics have already made one move ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the C's have acquired Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier in exchange for two second-round draft picks.

Fournier will be an unrestricted free agent after this season, so he's potentially a rental for the C's.

Here's what Celtics fans need to know about Fournier ahead of his debut with Boston.

Age: 28

Position: Shooting guard

2020-21 Stats: 19.7 ppg, 3.7 apg, 38.8% 3PT

Contract: Expires at end of this season ($17 million salary in 2020-21)

How will he help Celtics?

Fournier will give the Celtics much-needed bench scoring and outside shooting. He's averaging a career-high 19.7 points per game and scored 15-plus points per game in each of the previous five seasons. Fournier has made 37.7 percent of his attempts from 3-point range over his career, and he's shot above that mark over the last two seasons (including this year). The veteran guard has made 73 3-point shots this season, compared to the C's bench making 178 as an entire unit through 44 games.

In addition to his shooting stroke, Fournier also can attack the basket and finish at the rim. He showed off this ability Wednesday night on a game-winning layup against the Phoenix Suns.

Fournier is not an elite defender, but he is a proven scorer and will definitely upgrade a Boston bench that ranks 26th in the league in points per game.

Highlights

