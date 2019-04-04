Evan Fournier says NBA MVP should be between Steph Curry, Kevin Durant originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry isn't going to win the NBA MVP award this season.

Neither is Kevin Durant.

But according to Magic guard Evan Fournier, the Warriors superstars should be the leading candidates.

"If we're talking best player on best team, I'd go with Steph," Fournier told Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report. "It should really be between Steph and KD, but they're never going to get the credit they deserve because they're on the same team.

"If it's between [Antetokounmpo and Harden], you have to go with James."

For his comments, Fournier will probably get a standing ovation when Orlando visits Chase Center next year.

He is still clearly scarred from what Curry did to the Magic during the 2015-16 season:

-Feb. 25 = 51 points, 10-for-15 from 3-point range

-March 7 = 41 points, 7-for-13 from 3-point range





And he is still clearly thinking about what Durant did to the Magic earlier this season:

-Nov. 26 = 49 points, nine assists



And for those Warriors fans who want Golden State to sign Fournier because of his opinion about the MVP, he isn't a free agent until after the 2020-21 season.

Be patient.

