Evan Fournier playfully throws shade at Kevin Durant: 'He needs a barber too'

Evan Fournier, new to New York after signing with the Knicks this offseason, is in need of a new barber. He thinks Kevin Durant might need one, too.

On Twitter on Monday, Fournier put out a plea to New Yorkers for some suggestions:

Twitter user @KevpKing took the opportunity to shoehorn in a reminder that Fournier and his native France lost to Durant and Team USA in this month's Olympic gold medal game, tweeting:

"Fella named Kevin. He's in Brooklyn. He cut ya up in Tokyo. Maybe he can do it again?"

Fournier, who lost to Durant as a member of the Celtics this past postseason as well, took the response as an opportunity to throw a quick barb at Durant:

One must assume Fournier's tweet was self-aware and in good faith, but it's also possible he just motivated Durant to score 50 in the Knicks' and Nets' first meeting of the 2021-22 season.