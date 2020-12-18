Evan Fournier with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Charles Barkley makes the case that the Rockets should send James Harden to the Nets without trying to get Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
Baker Mayfield's Hail Mary pass to close out the first half on Monday night was the longest throw recorded in an NFL game, per Pro Football Focus.
The Canadian has been targeted by online trolls with his club’s president strongly condemning the abuse
A preseason game got heated. On one side, at least.
Kyrie Irving continues to catch heat from the national media -- most recently from Basketball Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley.
Jaromir Jagr’s Stanley Cup rings are older than the average NHL player, FYI.
The Celtics have the means to improve their roster prior to the NBA trade deadline thanks to their $28.5 million trade exception. So, which players should they pursue?
Take a look as Tiger Woods and son Charlie swing side by side on the range ahead of the PNC Championship.
With brother Curtis back at her side at Tiburon Golf Club, Lexi Thompson shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship. Curtis, a Korn Ferry Tour player, also caddied for his sister in 2018 when she won the season-ending event. ''If we're both home we are always playing golf together and joking around,'' Thompson said.
Like his teammates, Oubre is impressed with the size and athleticism that Wiseman has displayed so far in training camp.
The Tar Heels will head to the Orange Bowl as long as the ACC gets both Clemson and Notre Dame in the playoff.
When the Jets selected Sam Darnold with the third pick in 2018 NFL Draft, Gang Green looked to be acquiring their next face of the franchise for hopefully the next decade-plus.
Marcus Mariota looked very good on his first drive with the Raiders.
A small update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.
Q: We recently moved next to a golf course, and an errant ball broke one of our windows. We called the clubhouse, but they did not want to help. Are we on the hook to pay for a new window? — Holly A: Living on a golf course means living with golf balls. While the golfer who broke your window should own up and take responsibility, she is not legally responsible for the damage if she was ...
Charles Barkley does not want the Philadelphia 76ers trading for Houston Rockets star James Harden.
United States challenger American Magic won both of its races on the opening day of sailing’s America’s Cup World Series on Thursday, ending with a thrilling match-race win over Cup defender Team New Zealand in Auckland. On a disastrous day for INEOS Team UK, the British challenger lost to American Magic by more than a leg of the six-leg course, then was forced to retire from its second race against Italy’s Luna Rossa when it sustained a major equipment malfunction. Team UK’s Britannia had been plagued by technical issues in practice and those problems continued on the first day of racing.
Yes, the same super-max extension worth more than $228 million that Giannis Antetokounmpo just signed.
James Harden reportedly runs the show in Houston, which may have led to Russell Westbrook's trade.
Some believe that Bills receiver Stefon Diggs wanted out of Minnesota because of quarterback Kirk Cousins; the fact that Diggs made his push to be traded on the same day the Vikings gave Cousins a $33 million contract bolstered that perception. In a new interview with ESPN.com, Diggs attributes his desire for a new team [more]